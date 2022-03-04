'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn's home targeted by would-be robbers

"Selling Sunset" reality TV personality Christine Quinn said Friday a pair of armed would-be intruders attempted to break into her Hollywood Hills home overnight, an encounter she called "the most horrifying moment of my life."

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Quinn said she and her husband — businessman Christian Richards — and son were asleep when they were awakened by noise outside their bedroom.

"We immediately checked the security footage and outside of the master bedroom ... there was two armed robbers breaking our glass window," Quinn said. "And our windows are so strong and we have such good security in this house that they weren't able to get in. And we immediately called the cops. The cops were here within a minute and we went into our baby's room and immediately locked the door. ... Because the robbers weren't able to break into our house or any of our windows because they're double-, tripled-paned windows - - we take very serious precautions -- they decided to leave and they left."

Without identifying Quinn as the victim, Los Angeles police said they responded to a call of an attempted break-in around 1:40 a.m. in the Hollywood Hills. Two suspects fled the scene before entering the residence, and officers took an "attempted robbery" report.

Police did not release descriptions of the suspects, but Quinn posted still images from her home's security cameras, showing two suspects wearing masks and hoodies covering most of their faces. She said she plans to post higher-quality photos from additional security cameras.

"This was the most horrifying moment of my life — when we're laying in bed and there's two armed men that we're watching on cameras literally four feet from me and my baby sleeping very close to us," she said.

"... I want people to know to take this very seriously. This stuff does happen in L.A.. It's happening all the time. I don't know what would have happened if they would have been able to get through that glass, because they would have reached our bedroom and they would have probably shot us. So I want you guys to know, be really safe out there, and if anybody recognizes these two people, please let me know."

Quinn appears on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset," following high- end real estate agents competing to sell luxurious L.A. properties.

