Self-administered COVID-19 tests called ‘game changer’

Some are calling it a COVID-19 game changer.

These self-administered saliva tests are efficient, safe and changing the parameter when it comes to getting more people to take the COVID-19 test, according to health officials.

Now, Riverside and Orange counties are trying to make them as convenient as possible with PCR testing, which is the type that California uses to define the color tiers for the state's counties.

The City of Riverside has partnered with the San Dimas-based Curative to run the walk-up and drive-thru locations that have done so well, they are expanding the program county wide.

Orange County has partnered with Mission Viejo-based Ambry, known for genetics testing, to provide self-administered tests that can be sent home and returned by mail.

RECOMMENDED: Orange County becomes first county to offer home COVID-19 testing to residents

Advertisement

Now, it’s important to note that these tests are not meant to be used as a “get out of jail” card, meaning people taking the tests, then going to a packed Thanksgiving holiday party, and then testing after, thinking that’s fine.

The tests are timestamps of that moment, and you could have a negative result right now, and still be positive (but too early to be measured for a few days).

This is meant to start people testing regularly, especially as we enter the Holidays, and deal with a virus that will stick around for a while.

For Riverside city residents looking to check out the latest schedule, information and resources for COVID-19, you can click here.

You can also click here for more information on Curative.

Orange County residents can click here for more information on Ambry. And for those seeking additional information and COVID-19 resources in Orange County, you can click here.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.