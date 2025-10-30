Security surge: Santa Monica police deploy enhanced patrols from new mall substation

article

The Brief The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) is opening a new 863-square-foot substation on the ground floor of the Santa Monica Place Mall. The city will double its foot and bike patrol staff and add 3 to 5 extra patrol officers daily to the downtown district for enhanced security. The initiative is the cornerstone of the City's Realignment Plan to restore public confidence and vibrancy; full staffing will be phased in by early 2026.



The city of Santa Monica and Santa Monica Place on Thursday announced the upcoming opening of a new Santa Monica Police Department substation.

It's part of the city's newly adopted realignment plan, which prioritizes public safety and downtown revitalization.

What they're saying:

Both city and police officials emphasized that the move is a visible commitment to safety and proactive policing.

City manager Oliver Chi stated the goals of the new initiative:

Acting police chief Darrick Jacob highlighted the strategic focus:

What we know:

The new substation is the central component of a revised and expanded deployment strategy for the downtown area, specifically designed to provide continuous high-visibility coverage.

The 863-square-foot facility is on the ground level of Santa Monica Place, anchoring a visible law enforcement presence in a busy commercial corridor.

It will serve as a hub for officers to coordinate operations, respond quickly to incidents, and maintain close partnership with downtown stakeholders.

The plan aims to place public safety and downtown revitalization at the forefront of Santa Monica’s recovery efforts.

Local perspective:

The substation's opening is paired with several key staffing and strategy changes rolled out as part of the realignment plan:

Expanded downtown services unit (DSU): The number of sworn personnel dedicated to foot and bike patrols throughout the promenade, transit mall, pier, and surrounding areas will be doubled, with a base staffing level of 8 – 10 officers per day.

Additional patrol officers: A realigned patrol schedule will add three to five additional officers per day specifically assigned to the downtown corridor.

Homeless liaison program (HLP) integration: Two dedicated HLP officers will be assigned to the downtown area to enhance coordination with outreach teams and strengthen service connections for unhoused individuals.

New public safety officers (PSPS): The city is adding eight new public safety officers to provide non-emergency response, visible presence, and direct support for law enforcement and business assistance.

Integrated partnerships: The substation will coordinate SMPD’s collaboration with Metro, the city’s clean & safe ambassadors, and private security teams.

Community engagement: The space will also function as an outreach hub, hosting safety briefings, business walks, and events.

What's next:

The new substation is expected to open later this fall. The full deployment of the new patrol model and its expanded staffing will be phased in through early 2026.

For more information on the city’s overall public safety strategy, visit santamonica.gov.