Security cameras installed across Altadena amid surge in residential burglaries

The Brief The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is deploying advanced security camera systems in Altadena to deter thefts and burglaries. Lawmakers emphasized the cameras' role in reducing property crimes and aiding law enforcement, especially following the Eaton Fire. Residents are encouraged to share video evidence from personal cameras and participate in the Altadena Home Check Program.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has initiated the deployment of advanced security camera systems throughout Altadena to deter crimes and ensure public safety.

What we know:

The cameras are positioned in high-traffic areas to prevent crime and assist in investigations.

Acting Captain Ethan Marquez emphasized the effectiveness of security cameras in reducing property crimes and supporting prosecutions.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to protect the community and respond swiftly to criminal activities, especially after the Eaton Fire.

The initiative includes ongoing high-visibility patrols, crime suppression operations, and partnerships with local non-profit organizations to help secure residents' property.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger expressed support for the installation of FLOCK cameras, highlighting their role in enhancing public safety, especially after the Eaton Fire.

She noted the cameras' importance in helping law enforcement respond quickly to protect residents and their property.

What you can do:

Residents and business owners are encouraged to share video evidence from their personal security cameras with the Altadena Sheriff's Station. Additionally, community members can sign up for the Altadena Home Check Program, which offers post-fire home checks by deputy sheriffs. To participate, residents can email AltadenaHomeCheck@lasd.org with their name, address, and cell phone number.

Community members are urged to report suspicious activity or crimes to the Altadena Sheriff's Station. For anonymous tips, individuals can use "Crime Stoppers" by calling (800) 222-TIPS, downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org . Working together, the community and law enforcement aim to keep Altadena safe.