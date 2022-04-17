Second phase of Dodgers Dreamfields complex in Compton unveiled

The second phase of the $2.7 million Dodgers Dreamfields complex in Compton has been unveiled, with Jackie Robinson's widow Rachel, his son David and granddaughter Ayo in attendance along with Dodger pitching star Clayton Kershaw.

The second phase includes solar power installation, which powers park lights, a solar carport with public electric vehicle charging stations and rooftop photovoltaic arrays. This phase of the project also features a completed Kershaw's Challenge Fitness and Training Zone, which includes an outdoor training area, two enclosed batting cages and bullpens, an infield practice area and outdoor fitness equipment.

The complex at Gonzales Park features three fields and is the largest Dodgers Dreamfields project.

Field 42, named for the uniform number Robinson wore with the Dodgers, is designed for baseball and softball players ages 5 to 8. Rachel Robinson Field is designed for baseball players ages 9 to 12 and softball players 9 to 18. Jackie Robinson Stadium was designed for baseball players 13 years old and older and college play.

The first phase was unveiled on April 15, 2021, coinciding with the 74th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color line with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

Hall of Famers Eddie Murray, Ozzie Smith and Duke Snider all played at Gonzales Park in their youth as well as future major leaguers Darryl Strawberry, Eric Davis, Kenny Landreaux and Hubie Brooks.

The park is named for Ramon Gonzales, a Compton business owner who raised money to build the ballfields.

The Dodgers Dreamfields program began in 2003 when the team was owned by the Fox Group. It continued when Frank McCourt owned the team from 2004-2012 and under the current ownership. The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has refurbished 57 Dodgers Dreamfields in the Greater Los Angeles area since 2003.

The foundation is the team's official charity, supporting programs in sports and recreation, education and literacy, health and wellness benefiting children and families throughout the Greater Los Angeles area.

Its programs are funded through private donations and various fundraising events. Team finances are not used.

The foundation has pledged to complete 75 fields by 2033, the 75th anniversary of the Dodgers' move to Los Angeles.

