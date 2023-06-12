Second person dies two months after deadly Northridge shooting

Authorities said a second person has died in connection with an April shooting that claimed the life of a man who was painting over graffiti in Northridge.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday confirmed the second victim died last week. No other details were immediately released.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jamal Jackson, a known gang member and convicted felon who was out on probation at the time of the deadly shooting, with the murder of 39-year-old Juan Lopez-Suarez, who was the first victim to die in the shooting.

Surveillance images show the car Jackson owned and was reportedly in when he pulled up to the shooting scene. According to police, Jackson drove up and saw his gang graffiti being painted over by Lopez-Suarez, who was hired to do so for a little extra money.

That's when he allegedly shot Lopez-Suarez with a Glock multiple times in the chest, police said. Lopez-Suarez was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three other men who were in the area were also shot by Jackson

Family identified the man who died last week as 69-year-old Benjamin Marin Sr. In a GoFundMe campaign raising money for Marin's funeral expenses, the family said "our dad was a very kind-hearted man that did not see the bad in anyone he encountered, and he definitely did not deserve this to happen to him by any means."

One of them was able to run into a nearby market and call for help. Surveillance images show some of the victims running for cover.

Police said Jackson did not know any of the victims. The victims did not have any gang ties, officials said.