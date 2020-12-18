Second graders raise $6,000 for humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

Second graders from AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School in Canoga Park are giving back this holiday season and raised $6,000 to help with the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

The students put together a heartfelt driven COVID-friendly fundraising initiative for their homeland from the diaspora. They worked hard to fundraise within their local community.

Their teacher, Teni Halburian, challenged her students to think of ways they could "Help With Their Hearts."

For the past month, students have been very busy writing letters to the soldiers through a campaign organization, collecting much needed medical supplies, selling handmade goods, and donating funds from their piggy banks.

Halburian says this entire project has brought the children even closer together and that the students learned about gratitude, empathy, how to stay positive and focused.

