Second former UCLA gynecologist accused of sexually abusing a student

A second UCLA gynecologist has been accused of sexually abusing a student, according to a recent lawsuit filing. Dr. Edward Wiesmeier was the assistant vice chancellor for UCLA Student Health from 1981 until 2006.

The suit was filed on behalf of a former undergraduate student. It claims that in the early 2000s, Wiesmeier inappropriately touched the student during a routine visit, then in a later appointment sexually abused her during a procedure.

Wiesmeier retired in 2007.

The lawyers representing the former student say that the university acknowledged Weismeier had inappropriately touched female students back when it was conducting its investigation into another gynecologist, but "university officials did nothing about it."

UCLA Chief Media and Executive Communications Officer Steve Ritea said in a statement that the university's 2020 investigation unveiled "deeply troubling incidents reflecting alleged conduct completely antithetical to UCLA’s," and that some of those incidents were preventable. The university also points out that allegations against Wiesmeier didn't emerge until after he last saw patients at UCLA. "Sexual misconduct in any form is an inexcusable breach of the physician-patient relationship and we are committed to holding violators accountable," Ritea said.

This suit comes just months after Dr. James Heaps was indicted on 21 counts of sexual assault. Heaps had been facing a total of 20 felony counts in a criminal complaint charging him with sexually assaulting seven patients between 2011 and 2018. That indictment now allows for a maximum sentence of more than 91 years.

