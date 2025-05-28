UC Irvine police searching for man suspected of rape on campus

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

The Brief A rape was reported at Camino del Sol student housing at UCI, occurring around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, May 16, 2025. The suspect is described as a white male, 35-40 years old, with dark hair, medium build, wearing a dark t-shirt and navy blue hat, and driving a dark Acura. The suspect and vehicle were not found after the report, and authorities are asking for any information from the public.



Police are searching for a rape suspect in connection with an attack on campus earlier this month, according to the University of California Police Department.

What we know:

A report of a rape at Camino del Sol student housing at the University of California, Irvine, was received by campus police on Saturday, May 17.

The alleged rape took place on Friday, May 16, around 11 p.m.

According to the reporting party, they were walking in the residential community at Camino del Sol student housing when the suspect forcefully pushed them to the ground and raped them.

The suspect is described as a man, approximately 35-40 years old, with dark hair and a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a dark t-shirt and a navy blue hat.

The reporting party also stated the suspect was driving a dark-colored Acura.

What we don't know:

When officers canvassed the area after receiving the report, they did not locate the suspect or the described vehicle.

The current whereabouts of the suspect remain unknown.

What you can do:

The UCI Police Department is asking for anyone with information that could be helpful in this investigation to contact them at (949) 824-5223.

UCIPD encourages the community to help fight crime by immediately reporting suspicious activity, emphasizing that race, gender, and religious affiliation are not considered suspicious.

Safety Tips:

If you are going out alone, ensure someone knows your destination, who you will be with, and your expected return time.

If you feel concerned about a person or situation, trust your instincts and try to remove yourself from the potential threat as quickly as possible, even if it feels awkward or if it's someone you know.

If you believe someone is at risk of assault or abuse, consider it an emergency and act to support that person. You can call the police, ask for help from others, intervene directly if safe to do so, or create a distraction to help remove the potential victim from the situation.

Dial 9-1-1 for emergencies or in-progress events. For non-emergency calls, dial (949) 824-5223.

Resources For Support:

UCI Green Dot Bystander Intervention Program: https://care.uci.edu/green-dot-intervention

Waymakers: Provides 24-hour crisis and referral services. Provides 24-hour crisis and referral services. https://waymakersoc.org or call (949) 831-9110.

UCIPD Safety Escort program: A free service for members of the UCI community as a safe alternative to walking alone at night. Call (949) 824-SAFE (7233).