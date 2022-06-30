Search underway for missing woman with Alzheimer's last seen in Burbank

article

The Burbank community is asking for the public's help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Anahid Kallibjian was last seen in the Burbank area near the intersection of North Kenneth Road and North 6th Street around 3:30 p.m.

Kallibjian is believed to be battling Alzheimer's disease. She was last seen wearing a long black floral dress, according to her family. She may be near McCambridge Park or could be traveling in the direction of Woodbury University, according to family.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call 818-445-7482 or 818-641-7118.