Man arrested for investigation of murder, kidnapping in case of woman last seen at Mariners game

Seattle police are still asking for the public's help in finding a missing 58-year-old woman who was last seen at Friday night's Mariners game.

Detectives said Leticia Martinez-Cosman hasn't contacted her family since, and she was last seen with a man at T-Mobile Park on March 31. Police have interviewed him.

Seattle police first posted about the missing woman on its blotter late Wednesday night.

Leticia Martinez-Cosman

A 46-year-old man, identified as Brett Gitchel, was arrested on April 6 in connection with her disappearance. Gitchel has been booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder, kidnapping, theft and assault.

Detectives have not indicated how they linked Gitchel to her disappearance and apparent murder. It's not clear how they knew each other.

Seattle Police announced that a vehicle either connected to Martinez-Cosman or the suspect has been recovered.

Martinez-Cosman has still not been found.

She is described as having green eyes and brown hair, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Early in the morning before she went missing, her adult son told family members that a man had woken him up in the middle of the night and told him that his mother had been hurt in a fall, and that he would take him to the hospital to see her, a source close to the family told FOX News Digital.

Her son got in the car with the man. They drove around for a bit before the man stopped, got in the backseat and tried to put a bag over Martinez-Cosman's son's head and tried to choke him, the source told FOX News Digital.

Her son was able to fight him off and get away.

He was unable to confirm to police whether his attacker was Gitchel.

It's unclear whether Martinez-Cosman's son was living with her, and if he was, whether she was home at the time.

Court documents from a prior case obtained by FOX 13 News show Gitchel has had previous convictions of domestic violence, auto theft, drugs and lying to police.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about this case is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.