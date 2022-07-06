Crews respond to report of body in lake outside SoFi Stadium

article

Crews are responding to SoFi Stadium Wednesday morning in Inglewood on a report of a possible body in the lake.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they received a call just after 6 a.m. reporting someone who went into the nearby lake and did not come out.

At this time authorities are searching for the person but no one has been located at this time, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.