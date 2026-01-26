Man survives fiery street racing crash in Seal Beach; police say friends fled scene

The Brief A man is alive after surviving a fiery street racing crash in Seal Beach. Police said his "friends" fled the crash scene and didn't stop to help.



Disturbing dashcam video shows the moments a car crashed into a light pole, catching fire, during a street race.

What we know:

The crash happened Saturday, Jan. 24 around 1:30 a.m. on Westminster between Bolsa Chica and Seal Beach boulevards.

People raced to the wreck, frantically screaming for help and to call 911. The driver was pulled from the car as it burst into flames.

"I've never seen a car enflamed like that or to that extent of damage with someone who wasn't deceased," said Lt. Julia Clasby with the Seal Beach Police Department.

About 50 feet from the burning wreck, Seal Beach police see the driver on the ground – severely injured. First responders rushed the man to the hospital and searched for others.

"We utilized Huntington Beach Police’s helicopter, flare the naval weapon stations employees, did a search. Our drone team, did a search for any ejected passengers, and could not find any."

Online comments point to a passenger named Kyle who witnesses rushed to the ER in worse condition.

Officers say the driver’s friends took off, leading to their latest Instagram post, recommending he finds new ones. Police say about 40 to 50 cars sped off as they arrived.

"He might want to start picking better friends because they did not care about his well-being and were more concerned about contact with law enforcement," Lt. Clasby added.