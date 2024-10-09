Sea lion found with gunshot wound on Orange County beach dies

article

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information surrounding the shooting death of a sea lion found in Orange County.

According to the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, the California sea lion was discovered on Bolsa Chica State Beach on Aug 7 suffering from a gunshot wound to its back.

A rescue organization tried to nurse the sea lion back to health but it died the next day, officials said. A bullet was recovered from its carcass.

"Sea lions and other marine mammals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which carries civil penalties up to $34,457, up to a year in prison, and forfeiture of any vessel involved," the NOAA said in a statement.

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects involved.



Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-853-1964 or report it online.