Screen time linked to developing OCD in children, study says

Parents, are you monitoring the amount of time your kids' are spending time behind a screen?

A study at UC San Diego looked into the screen-time habits of children ages 9 and 10 over a two-year period. Researchers found that the odds of developing obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) grew by 13% for every hour the children played video games.

The changes of developing OCD grew 11% for every hour of videos they watched. Those interested in learning more about the study can click here for more details.