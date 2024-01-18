Scott Peterson case taken up by Los Angeles Innocence Project: report

The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up the case of convicted killer Scott Peterson, according to media reports.

The group is seeking evidence from the original trial in which Peterson was found guilty of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, 27, who disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002, and their unborn son, Conner, ABC News reported.

Her body was found in San Francisco Bay in April 2003. Fox News Digital has reached out to the LA Innocence Project and Peterson's attorney.

Peterson's supporters have focused on suspects who allegedly burglarized a house across the street from his home, alleging they could have killed his wife.

SUGGESTED:

The 51-year-old is currently serving a life sentence in California's Mule Creek State Prison for the slayings.

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s previously imposed death sentence in 2020, after news that prospective jury candidates were improperly dismissed came to light, but the court maintained his conviction.

The allegations stemmed from Richelle Nice, who served as Juror No. 7 in the original trial. In her jury questionnaire, Nice denied having been the victim of a crime or having been involved in a prior lawsuit, according to Peterson’s defense team.

Scott Peterson listens to Stanislaus County Deputy District attorney Dave Harris speak during a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, California, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (Andy Alfaro/The Modesto Bee/Tribune News Service Expand

Peterson's previous lawyers alleged Nice hid the fact that she had been beaten, while pregnant, by a boyfriend in 2001 and that on another occasion, pregnant with a different child, she obtained a restraining order against a boyfriend’s ex.

They argued that Nice’s status as a domestic violence survivor biased her in the case and that she purposely tried to get onto the jury .

The Los Angeles Innocence Project provides pro bono legal and investigative services to those in central and Southern California who were convicted of crimes they did not commit, according to its website.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.