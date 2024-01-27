Long Beach scooter rider shot by nearby driver, left in critical condition

A driver pulled up alongside a man riding a scooter in Long Beach fired shots, leaving the rider in critical condition, authorities said Saturday.

The attack took place around 9 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Officers located the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was riding a scooter in the area when a vehicle stopped alongside him," police said. "Shots were fired at the victim from the vehicle before the vehicle fled."

Police had no suspect information.

Officers located shell casings at the scene of the shooting, according to the LBPD.

Anyone with information about the attack was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.