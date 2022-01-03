Schools returning to class amid debate and COVID spike

Students in the Burbank Unified School District will be expected to return to class as scheduled Monday after the Board of Education decided not to delay reopening by one week in light of the current surge of COVID-19 infections.

The panel held a three-and-a-half-hour emergency meeting Sunday night to consider the delay.

Superintendent Matt Hill announced the decision on the district's Facebook page. "After a robust discussion, the Board of Education decided that schools remain open."

District administrators will consider changes in its COVID safety plan this week including possible mandatory testing for students and staff and enforcing a vaccine booster requirement for all employees by April 1.

Late last week, the superintendent informed parents of updated requirements for this week's return to school, including requiring all students and staff to wear masks outdoors, employees being required to wear surgical masks provided by the District and recommending that students wear non-cloth masks with a nose wire.

The district has 11 elementary schools, three middle schools, three high schools and five alternative schools.

