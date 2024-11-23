School counselor charged with molesting Santa Paula elementary school children

The Brief Ventura County prosecutors arrested a former school counselor for allegedly molesting eight elementary school children in Santa Paula. David Lane Braff, Jr. faces 17 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14. Braff was formerly a counselor at McKevett Elementary, and is currently a coprincipal at Ingenium Charter School in Los Angeles.



A former Ventura County school counselor is facing more than a dozen charges for allegedly molesting elementary school children in Santa Paula, officials announced.

David Lane Braff Jr., a former school counselor at McKevett Elementary in Santa Paula, was arrested Friday. Prosecutors have charged him with 17 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14. The criminal complaint against Braff also includes aggravating factors, claiming that his crimes "involved planning and sophistication."

Braff worked at McKevett from 2015 to 2019. During that time, prosecutors say Braff molested eight children between 6 and 10 years old in a school office.

At the time of his arrest on Friday, Braff was working as an assistant principal and counselor at Ingenium Charter Middle School in Los Angeles.

Ventura County officials said they believe Braff worked for other schools in Southern California and may have volunteered with youth groups. Because of Braff's "history of re-occurring access to children," District Attorney Erik Nasarenk said, prosecutors are searching for more potential victims.

Investigators urged anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents to contact the Ventura County DA's Office.

Braff is being held on $3 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 25.