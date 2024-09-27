Two killed in separate crashes involving school buses in LA County

article

Two people, including an innocent cyclist, were killed in separate crashes involving school buses in Los Angeles County Friday morning.

The first crash happened in Lancaster around 7 a.m. on Avenue M, east of 20th Street.

According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, a gray SUV was heading east on Avenue M, when the driver veered into oncoming traffic, hitting the school bus "nearly head-on." Detectives are still working to figure out why the driver strayed into the other lane.

Video from the scene showed the front of the SUV had been completely crumpled. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened in Cerritos, around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards. Deputies said the bus was turning onto Norwalk when a car ran a red light. That's when the bus and the car collided.

Surveillance video from the scene showed the crash. The turning school bus bumped the back of the black sedan, sending it swerving. The back of the car then crashed into a person on a bicycle, and pinned them to the traffic light pole.

The LASD said that there weren't any passengers on either school bus during the crashes. The conditions of both bus drivers and the driver of the sedan in Cerritos remain unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.