‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding, dies at 75, reports say

The Brief Dennis Haskins, the actor who portrayed Principal Richard Belding on "Saved by the Bell" has died, according to multiple reports. Haskins was 75. The cause of his death has not been confirmed. Haskins was part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ franchise when it was still known as "Good Morning, Miss Bliss."



One of the stars of the popular ‘90s teen sitcom "Saved by the Bell" has died, according to multiple reports. Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Richard Belding through multiple iterations of the show, passed away at 75, TMZ confirmed .

What they're saying:

"It’s a tragic loss," Haskins’ agent Jay Schachter told TMZ. "Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly."

No information about the cause of Haskins’ death has been released.

The backstory:

Haskins was a key member of the "Saved by the Bell" cast before the Saturday morning show adopted that name. He was part of the original iteration of the show when it was set in Indiana and called "Good Morning, Miss Bliss."

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native was the only adult cast member still with the show the next season, when Zack Morris, Lisa Turtle, and Screech moved on to Bayside High, and the show was renamed "Saved by the Bell."

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He stayed with the original series throughout its entire run and went on to star in "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," in addition to appearing in the series’ TV movies and primetime spinoff, "Saved by the Bell: The College Years."

In addition to playing an entire generation’s favorite good-natured but gullible principal, Haskins racked up more than 100 credits, according to his IMDb page, including roles on "Mad Men," "How I Met Your Mother," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

The Source: Information for this article was taken from TMZ and IMDb. This story was reported from Orlando.





