2 high school cross-country runners hospitalized after driver runs red light in Santa Clarita

Two members of the Saugus High School cross-country team were rushed to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after they were struck by a vehicle that reportedly ran a red light in Santa Clarita Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred while the two victims, who are both sophomores, were on their morning run during a scheduled practice over winter break.

Los Angeles County firefighters said the two victims were hit at the intersection of Alamogordo and Bouquet Canyon roads, located roughly one mile from the school campus. They were transported to the Valencia area hospital just after 9 a.m. and their conditions are unknown at this time.

(FOX 11)

According to the LASD Santa Clarita Station the driver, who was identified as a woman in her early 20s, stayed at the scene and spoke to investigators.

By noon, officials said the victims required surgery and were stable. Their names have not been released by authorities.

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed a white vehicle with a cracked windshield at the scene.

(FOX 11)

A witness said the driver was traveling about 50 mph before the students were hit and neighbors told FOX 11's Hailey Winslow off-camera that speeding is a common problem in the area.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

