Santa Monica road rage: Shots fired after hit-and-run crash

Police are investigating a road rage incident in Santa Monica on Labor Day.

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of Yorkshire Avenue and Pico Boulevard. According to police, a hit-and-run crash later turned into a shooting in the area.

The violent series of events ended with one person being taken to the hospital. It is unknown whether that person got hurt from the crash or from the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been announced as of Monday night.

