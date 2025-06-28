Man accused of shooting Santa Monica officer, 2 children could face 104 years in prison

The Brief David John Hairston has been charged with shooting a Santa Monica Police officer. Police also believe Hairston was the man who shot two children in a Waymo in Santa Monica earlier in the week. Hairston could face up to 104 years to life in prison if convicted.



The man accused of shooting a Santa Monica police officer days after he allegedly shot two children in a Waymo has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and is facing decades in prison.

What we know:

Hairston appeared in court on Friday. In addition to the attempted murder charges, Hairston is also facing several gun-related charges. His bail was set at $4 million.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Santa Monica: Man tied to Waymo shooting accused of opening fire on officer

The backstory:

Hairston is accused of shooting Santa Monica Police Department Officer Lucas Palmeira near the Santa Monica Place Mall on Wednesday.

But, Hairston's alleged crime spree began on Sunday, June 22, when two children, aged 14 and 16, were shot inside a driverless Waymo near Second Street and Broadway. SMPD Lt. Lewis Gilmour said they believed the shooting might have happened after Hairston and the children in the Waymo had gotten into an argument.

SUGGESTED: 2 juveniles shot in Waymo vehicle in Santa Monica

Then on Wednesday, officials said Palmeira found Hairston near Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue, and recognized him from a bulletin on the Sunday shooting. When Palmeira approached him, Hairston took off running. That's when Hairston allegedly shot Palmeria, and kept running.

Police locked down the area for several hours searching for the suspect. Police said they got a tip that led them to Hairston's location. Officers arrested Hairston in Pacific Park on Wednesday, after the hours-long manhunt. SkyFOX was live above the scene as officers took Hairston into custody.

What's next:

A judge has scheduled a mental competency hearing for Hairston on July 14. If convicted of all charges, Hairston could face up to 104 years to life in state prison.