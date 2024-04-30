Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel lights up red for AAPI Heritage Month

May 1 marks the beginning of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

To celebrate, the Santa Monica Pacific Park Ferris Wheel will join other landmarks across the U.S. in shining bright with a special red light program displaying colors, patterns, and icons beginning at sunset.

The U.S. began observing AAPI Heritage Month in 1997. It is a month-long celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., celebrated each May.

Photo courtesy Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier

Congress has since passed a joint resolution designating May as AAPI Heritage Month, which is also now celebrated across the world.

The Ferris wheel will light up around 7:38 p.m. (sunset) to midnight.