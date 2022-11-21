VIDEO: Suspects break open mailboxes in Santa Monica

A group of suspects is wanted for targeting mailboxes in Santa Monica.

The business owner targeted by the thieves is calling for justice after their mailbox store was broken into twice by the same suspects, with one of the incidents caught on camera. In one of the surveillance videos shared by the business owners, the suspect is seen using a hammer to smash open the mailboxes.

The business, Montana Mail in Santa Monica, was targeted in the early morning hours of November 16. The two suspects are accused of breaking into 15 to 20 mailboxes before taking off with the stolen contents. The suspects used a U-Haul truck as a getaway vehicle.

The owners tell FOX 11 the same suspects broke into the business back in October 2022.