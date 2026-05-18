Santa Monica kidnapping suspect arrested after pursuit, South LA shooting

The Brief A police pursuit of a suspected kidnapper ended in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning in South Los Angeles. The chase began around 3:15 a.m. after Santa Monica Police Department officers tracked down the suspect. The pursuit ended in South LA, where the suspect was taken into custody.



The pursuit of a Santa Monica kidnapping suspect ended in a police shooting in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department said around 3:15 a.m. Monday, they located a suspect who was wanted in connection with an ongoing kidnapping investigation. While the suspect was located in Los Angeles, the investigation originated in Santa Monica.

Officers then initiated a pursuit when the suspect drove away.

It all came to an end in the 900 block of West 85th Street, near the intersection of West Manchester and Vermont avenues in the Vermont Knolls area, where officers opened fire.

The suspect was not struck and he was arrested.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.