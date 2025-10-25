2 dead, 2 injured in Santa Monica hit-and-run crash

The Brief A hit-and-run suspect remains outstanding following a deadly crash in Santa Monica. The crash occurred in the 1300 block of Wilshire Boulevard. Two victims were killed, and two others were taken to the hospital for their injuries.



The search is on for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left two people dead and two others injured in Santa Monica on Friday night.

What we know:

Officials with the Santa Monica Police Department said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Wilshire Boulevard where they found four victims on the south sidewalk.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and the other two were taken to the hospital. The two injured victims are expected to survive their injuries, Santa Monica PD officials said.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation reveals the suspect’s vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when the collision occurred.

"The involved vehicle remained at the scene; however, the driver fled on foot prior to the officers’ arrival and remains outstanding," SMPD Lt. Lewis Gilmour said.

What they're saying:

"We recognize the gravity of this tragedy and the impact it has on our community," Interim Santa Monica Police Chief Darrick Jacob said. "Our investigators are working tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect responsible, and our hearts are with the families of the victims who are experiencing unimaginable loss."

What you can do:

Those with information are asked to contact Santa Monica PD at 310-458-2201, ext. 5311. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.