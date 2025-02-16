Man stabbed to death outside The Bungalow Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway after an Anaheim man was fatally stabbed outside a popular bar in Santa Monica overnight.
What we know:
Officers responded to The Bungalow located at 101 Wilshire Blvd. around 1:50 a.m., according to police. At the scene, officers located two men suffering from stab wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital - where one of the victims, a 31-year-old man from Anaheim, died. The other man remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man who died was not released, pending notification of his family.
Police did not release any information on a suspect or suspects.
It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.
The motive is under investigation.
What you can do:
Santa Monica police are urging anyone with any information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-458-8427.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica Police Department.