Man stabbed to death outside The Bungalow Santa Monica

A homicide investigation is underway after an Anaheim man was fatally stabbed outside a popular bar in Santa Monica overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded to The Bungalow located at 101 Wilshire Blvd. around 1:50 a.m., according to police. At the scene, officers located two men suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital - where one of the victims, a 31-year-old man from Anaheim, died. The other man remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died was not released, pending notification of his family.

Police did not release any information on a suspect or suspects.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

The motive is under investigation.

What you can do:

Santa Monica police are urging anyone with any information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-458-8427.