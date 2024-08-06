Death investigation underway on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood

article

A death investigation is underway on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

SkyFOX was over a taped off area near a restaurant and a 7-Eleven store in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a man was taken to the hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Officials did not say how the man ended up dying.

As of August 6, a suspect has not been identified in connection to the man's mysterious death. Officials did not say if foul play was or was not involved.