Santa Monica Bluffs emergency repairs above the PCH prompt road closures

Updated July 26, 2023 12:12PM
Santa Monica
Several major freeway and road closures in Santa Monica went into effect as crews rushed to repair a portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs that appears to be in danger of crumbling and falling onto the busy Pacific Coast Highway.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - A much-needed project has been completed, officials said. 

Crews temporarily closed portions of the westbound 10 Freeway, northbound Pacific Coast Highway, and the northbound Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp as they rushed to address what appeared to be a portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs in danger of crumbling and falling onto PCH. 

According to city officials, crews used a large crane with a clamshell attachment to remove the top portion of the unstable bluff and slowly broke it apart for hauling off-site. 

To accommodate these emergency repairs, the following road closures went into effect at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday:

  • Northbound Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp to PCH closed starting 11:30 p.m. Tuesday
  • Westbound 10 Fwy at Lincoln Boulevard through northbound PCH to the California Incline closed at 2 a.m. Wednesday

Crews completed the project ahead of schedule and all road closures were lifted by 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

The Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp to the eastbound 10 Freeway remained open during the project, in addition to the California Incline, southbound PCH, and eastbound 10 Freeway. 

To see a detailed schedule of the closures, tap or click here.