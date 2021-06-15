Santa Fe Fire: Crews battle brush fire in Irwindale

Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Irwindale Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a vegetation fire near the Santa Fe Dam. About 50 crewmembers responded to the "Santa Fe Fire," according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As of late Tuesday night, the fire burned about 50 acres.

No one was hurt in the fire and evacuations will not be ordered.

