Thieves using drones to break into Santa Clarita homes, sheriff's department reports

The sheriff's department is warning residents in Santa Clarita about a new crime trend… thieves using drones to break into homes.

Deputies and investigators from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson Ranch area.

Over the span of a week, three burglaries were documented, and preliminary reports suggest that a drone may have been used in connection with the crimes.

The assumption is the drone finds houses where no one is home, then the burglars strike.

The sheriff's department said thanks to active community cooperation, promising leads have been coming in.

Detectives are working to track down the suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. You can remain anonymous by calling LA County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.