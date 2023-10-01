Santa Clarita bus driver strike could lead to suspended service

The City of Santa Clarita warned residents Sunday of a potential bus driver strike that could begin this week and interrupt bus service throughout the area, including for many area high schools.

In an announcement from the city on Friday, Sept. 29, the city of Santa Clarita said that bus drivers for MV Transportation, the city's contracted transit service, could begin to strike as soon as Monday, Oct. 2, after failed negotiations with the company.

A strike would lead to the suspension of all commuter and most local bus routes, the city said.

The Teamsters Union Local 572 authorized the strike back on Sept. 15. The city said it was told drivers planned to halt work last week.

"We advise our valued passengers to arrange alternative transportation in anticipation of this disruption," the City of Santa Clarita wrote in its release. "The City encourages both parties to continue bargaining in good faith and hopes an agreement is reached as soon as possible for the benefit of its community and all involved."

The city announced the following routes would continue to operate when the strike begins:

Route 627, supporting La Mesa Jr. High School, with one morning and one afternoon bus

Route 623, supporting Castaic High School, with one morning and one afternoon bus

Route 634, supporting Rancho Pico Jr. High School, with one morning and one afternoon bus

Route 626, supporting La Mesa Jr. High School, with one morning and one afternoon bus

Route 621, supporting Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Jr. High, with one morning and one afternoon bus

Route 640, supporting Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Jr. High, with one morning and one afternoon bus

Route 5 will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with buses approximately every 90 minutes

Route 6 will run from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with buses approximately every 90 minutes

Route 12 will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with buses approximately every 90 minutes

For other students who rely on busing, the city said it will work with William S. Hart Union High School District, which will run a "staggered" service. Under the plan, Hart school buses will run their normal routes, then circle back service other schools. The full plan with information on routes can be found here.

More information from the City of Santa Clarita can be found here.