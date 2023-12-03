Santa Clarita bus drive strike ends after nearly 2 months

After nearly three months, the Santa Clarita bus driver strike is scheduled to end Monday, Santa Clarita Transit announced Sunday night.

The bus drivers went on strike on Oct. 9, after approving a strike in September, after negotiations with MV Transportation, the company that contracts with Santa Clarita Transit, broke down over potential pay raises.

The strike halted service for hundreds of students and passengers in the city for more than 50 days.

According to Santa Clarita Transit, MV Transportation gave the union their offer on Friday, and the union approved the new contract Sunday.

The terms of the new contract were not immediately available.

With the approved agreement, bus service in Santa Clarita is expected to resume at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4.