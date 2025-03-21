Woman defends fiancé's brutal bar attack on 84-year-old, claims elderly man violated her

The Brief A woman is speaking up, saying she was inappropriately touched by an 84-year-old man at a bar and that is why her fiancé stepped in and punched the man. The 84-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. Owen Hayes turned himself in to authorities on March 17. He was charged with felony assault and expelled from Masters University.



The fiancé of a man who was seen on surveillance video beating an 84-year-old man at a Santa Clarita bar is speaking out, saying the elderly man crossed the line.

What we know:

Footage from inside Doc's Inn on Feb. 27 shows 21-year-old Owen Hayes punching an elderly man. The 84-year-old man, who was not identified, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed. He has since been released from the hospital.

Apparently, a group of four young people walked into the bar just after 1 a.m., then seemingly attacked the man. But the fiancé of Hayes paints a different picture of the events that happened that night.

She said that they were sitting at the bar, and alleged that the 84-year-old man invaded her space and touched her against her will. She said her fiancé then came to her defense.

What they're saying:

"This man's hand caressing my forehead and grabbing my hair and start playing with it. And I froze. I've never been touched inappropriately by anyone before. And when I was watching this man doing what he was doing, his eyes were wide, and he was puckering his lips as if he was enjoying the moment. He was making provocative noises as he was touching me," Emma told FOX 11.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

She said they got up and left after the scuffle took place. She added that at one point everybody was involved in the fight, with fists flying everywhere.

Emma said she felt quite scared and violated by what occurred between her and the elderly man.

What's next:

Hayes turned himself in to authorities on March 17. He was charged with felony assault and expelled from Masters University.

He is out on no bond and no charges have been filed. Emma said she wants to push forward on charges against the elderly man.