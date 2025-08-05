New dashcam footage shows wrong-way driver minutes before deadly Santa Ana crash

The Brief Leticia Placencia Alvarado was killed by a wrong-way driver in Santa Ana on Monday. Five other people, including a 1-year-old, were also injured in the crash. Officials identified the driver as Jorge Delgado.



Loves ones held a prayer vigil in Santa Ana Tuesday evening for the 32-year-old woman killed Monday by a wrong-way driver.

"She kind of risked her life to save others," said Wendy Perez, the victim’s cousin.

What we know:

Authorities have identified the victim as Leticia Placencia Alvarado. The paralegal worker was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver Monday evening while on Main Street near Warner. The wrong-way driver also died in the crash.

In addition, five people were injured, including a 1-year-old baby. They’re all expected to be okay.

Leticia Placencia Alvadado

Dig deeper:

"She took one for the other families," said Perez. "I’m glad the other families are doing good."

New dashcam video shared with FOX 11 shows motorists Monday evening swerving to get out of the way of the wrong-way driver.

After the wrong-way driver went north of Warner Avenue in the southbound lane, another video shows the violent head-on crash.

According to family members, Alvarado was recently married. Her husband, Alfredo Alvarado, was too heartbroken to say much on camera Tuesday evening. However, he did describe his wife as "a loving person, kind, and smart", with a "cute smile".

The family says Alvarado had been driving home from work when she was hit by the wrong-way driver. They say she was just five minutes from home.

"She was like five minutes away, coming from work, we were waiting for her."

The wrong-way driver has been identified as 29-year-old Jorge Delgado.

Federal sources tell FOX 11 Delgado was in the United States legally on a B-2 tourism visa from Ecuador. Sources also tell FOX 11 Delgado was arrested in Newport Beach for trespassing on Aug. 3, the day before the deadly crash.

What's next:

"We have a lot of questions," said Lesly Placencia, the victim’s cousin. "What happened to the guy? What was wrong with him? Maybe something was wrong with the car? We don’t know. We have a lot of questions."

Alvarado’s family has a fundraising page setup to help with funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, click HERE.

A growing memorial is set up for Alvarado at the crash site on Main Street.

"It is sad, when you have someone, you love so much and within seconds she’s gone," said Placencia. "It is hard."