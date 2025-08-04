2 dead after wrong-way driver hits multiple cars head-on in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - At least two people are dead after a horrific multiple-car crash in Santa Ana.
What we know:
The crash happened near the 2200 block of North Main Street in the city's downtown area. Surveillance footage showed a speeding wrong-way driver crashing into other cars head-on.
In addition to the two people killed, the crash injured five others.
What we don't know:
FOX 11's crew at the scene were told it may have stemmed from street racing. As of 8:30 p.m., there are no official announcements explicitly saying the wrong-way driver involved in the crash were racing prior to the incident.
Officials have not released the identity of the people killed in the crash.
The Source: This report used information provided by the Santa Ana Police Department and FOX 11's crew at the scene.