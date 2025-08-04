2 dead after wrong-way driver hits multiple cars head-on in Santa Ana

The Brief At least two people are dead in a crash in Santa Ana. Parts of North Main Road in the downtown area is being taped off as the crash remains under investigation.



At least two people are dead after a horrific multiple-car crash in Santa Ana.

What we know:

The crash happened near the 2200 block of North Main Street in the city's downtown area. Surveillance footage showed a speeding wrong-way driver crashing into other cars head-on.

In addition to the two people killed, the crash injured five others.

What we don't know:

FOX 11's crew at the scene were told it may have stemmed from street racing. As of 8:30 p.m., there are no official announcements explicitly saying the wrong-way driver involved in the crash were racing prior to the incident.

Officials have not released the identity of the people killed in the crash.