Santa Ana woman faces ongoing harassment despite legal measures

The Brief A Santa Ana woman says her mom has been a repeat victim of attacks and harassment from the family's neighbor. The neighbor is seen on camera hurling threats at the woman's mom. The neighbor has had police called on her, a restraining order has been filed against her and has been booked to jail. Yet, the victim's family says the neighbor allegedly keeps harassing the woman's mom.



"My biggest fear is that one day I'll get a call that my mom has been killed," says Stephanie Mendez.

Since 2020, she says her mother, Zoyda Mendez, has been subjected to unprovoked physical attacks and relentless harassment from her neighbor, Nancy Varela. Stephanie recalls the day her mom was attacked by Varela.

"My mom was bleeding in the face. Her tooth was loose," Zoyda Mendez said. "She had scratches all over her chest. Who wants to see their parent like that?"

On October 23, Varela was captured on cell phone video yelling obscenities and issuing chilling threats: "You get no f*****g respect, you're an ugly a** b***h!"

"I’m gonna f*** you up... I’m gonna kill you, you f*****g b***h," she yells.

For Zoyda, the psychological toll has been devastating. She says, "I feel like she stole my peace, my soul. I used to be brave and active. Since that day, everything changed."

Despite filing restraining orders and Varela's multiple arrests, the harassment continues. Stephanie expressed her family's frustration: "The most frustrating thing is the lack of accountability, the lack of true justice. My family has been dealing with this for almost five years now, and nothing has stopped my violent neighbor—not calls to the police, not restraining orders, not court hearings, not arrests, not jail time."

Stephanie recently pleaded her case to the Santa Ana City Council, seeking urgent intervention for her mother.

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amescua responded with a statement:

"I have full faith in the Santa Ana Police Department to thoroughly investigate and address this matter to the full extent that the law allows."

But for Stephanie, the response falls short.

"It lacks any kind of accountability," she said. "It lacks any kind of plan. What is the plan?"

The Santa Ana Police Department confirmed an active investigation is underway, stating:

"We sympathize with their frustrations, and we're using all resources available to try to bring the case to a resolution."