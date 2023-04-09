Santa Ana shuts down roads to curb cruisers on Easter Sunday

Several roads in Santa Ana will be closed Sunday night as local police work to curb cruisers during the holiday.

Easter Sunday has traditionally meant a lot of issues for Santa Ana Police. This year, the department is shutting down some of the main drags in the city.

"The City of Santa Ana has contended with large crowds, congested roadways, and criminal activity in years past on Easter Sunday," the Santa Ana Police Department said. "These activities are quality of life issues that impact our residents, businesses, and visitors."

The main closures will affect Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue in Santa Ana. Bristol Street will be down to one lane in each direction between Warner Avenue and 1st Street, while Edinger will be completely closed between Bristol Street and Main Street. The closures began at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon and will continue until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

In response to the closures, one local car club confirmed to FOX 11 that they held an event Sunday morning with their cars.