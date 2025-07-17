Distraction scam ends in hit-and-run: Elderly man injured in Santa Ana robbery

An elderly man was injured after being run over by a theft suspect in a Santa Ana parking lot.

What we know:

Police responded to a robbery call near 2100 South Bristol Street on June 4 at around 12:20 p.m.

According to Santa Ana Police, a woman approached an 83-year-old man and offered to help him with his groceries. During their interaction, the woman managed to remove two gold chains from the man's neck. The jewelry was valued at over $4,500. The woman then entered a vehicle and fled from the scene.

Video shared by police shows the elderly man waving to a nearby security guard as the suspects attempt to flee. As the white SUV drives off, the man tries to intervene but was struck by the vehicle. Police said he suffered serious leg injuries.

Police identified the suspect's vehicle as a white Mercedes GLS 450 SUV. The female suspect was described as a woman between the age of 20 and 25, approximately 5’5" and weighing 140 lbs., wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Police said a man was driving the getaway vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Santa Ana Police said this incident is consistent with a pattern observed in similar cases involving suspects known as "Romani travelers" who typically approach victims by offering assistance, then distract them by placing jewelry on them to steal their personal belongings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Investigators say distraction scams targeting vulnerable seniors have been occurring throughout SoCal.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Officer Rubalcava at (714) 245-8373