Man with replica rifle shot, killed by police in Santa Ana

A man believed to be armed with a loaded rifle was shot and killed by police in downtown Santa Ana.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Santa Ana Police Department responded to multiple reports of a man loading ammunition into a firearm in the area of N. Broadway and W. Second streets.

The suspect engaged in an altercation with responding officers and was shot, according to the SAPD. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, the firearm was later discovered to be a replica.

Police have not released any further details about what led officers to open fire.

Video from the shooting scene showed dozens of evidence markers scattered on the street in front of an apartment building parking garage during the investigation.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.

The state Attorney General’s office is also investigating the police shooting.

The Source Information provided by the Santa Ana Police Department.



