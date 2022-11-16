Police shoot, kill person in Santa Ana

article

One person was shot and killed by Santa Ana Police officers Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Ana Police reported the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 100 block of South McClay Street.

Officials have not released any information about what led up to the shooting, just that officers were on patrol when the shooting occurred. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital but was dead by the time they arrived.

Images from SkyFOX show the street taped off and officers investigating a black, four-door vehicle. There was blood on the sidewalk next to the vehicle.

Officials said they recovered a gun at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.