Child injured during hit-and-run crash in Fullerton

A 9-year-old girl was injured during a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in Fullerton; police are searching for the driver.

On Nov. 15 around 5:30 p.m., Fullerton Police Officers responded to the area of Eadington Ave. and Valencia Dr. regarding a traffic collision.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they located the child lying in the roadway with significant injuries. She was taken to a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Police say a black motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Valencia Dr. from Brookhurst Rd. when the child, who was walking

southbound in a marked crosswalk, was struck by the motorcycle. The motorcyclist fled eastbound on Valencia Dr. without stopping. Police are searching for the driver involved.

The bike is described as a black "cruiser" type motorcycle.



Anyone with information is urged to call Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815. You can remain anonymous by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit occrimestoppers.org.