Santa Ana police seek transient wanted in criminal investigation

Santa Ana police sought the public’s help locating a 26-year-old man experiencing homelessness wanted for questioning in an ongoing criminal investigation, authorities said.

SAPD did not provide details on the crime being investigated.

Daniel Richard Robbins has several outstanding warrants and is a transient known to frequent Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Seal Beach and Long Beach, the department said.

Robbins was described by authorities as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact SAPD Detective Wilson at 714-256-8551.

