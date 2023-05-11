Expand / Collapse search

A look at San Pedro's West Harbor development

West Harbor pop-up in San Pedro

This summer will bring pop-up stores, restaurants, and other entertainment in advance of the 2025 grand opening of West Harbor.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - San Pedro is a hub for commerce and tourism and is adding new and exciting attractions to join the USS Iowa, the Marine Mammal Care Center, and others along the waterfront. 

The biggest may be West Harbor, a new food and entertainment complex, which is on track for a soft opening next year.

The development company behind the multi-million-dollar development project says this summer will bring pop up stores, restaurants and other entertainment in advance of the 2025 grand opening of West Harbor.

But during construction, besides crafts and music, there will be eateries like the San Pedro Fish Market, which just reopened to big crowds. 

What's next for San Pedro Fish Market?

Founded in 1956, San Pedro Fish Market has been family-owned and operated for over 65 years.

Guests can also expect an al fresco dining experience called "The Landing." 