A look at San Pedro's West Harbor development

San Pedro is a hub for commerce and tourism and is adding new and exciting attractions to join the USS Iowa, the Marine Mammal Care Center, and others along the waterfront.

The biggest may be West Harbor, a new food and entertainment complex, which is on track for a soft opening next year.

The development company behind the multi-million-dollar development project says this summer will bring pop up stores, restaurants and other entertainment in advance of the 2025 grand opening of West Harbor.

But during construction, besides crafts and music, there will be eateries like the San Pedro Fish Market, which just reopened to big crowds.

Guests can also expect an al fresco dining experience called "The Landing."