4 arrests made in deadly shooting at San Pedro's Peck Park

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two people dead and six others injured in San Pedro's Peck Park.

The four suspects arrested on Sept. 8 are identified as 56-year-old Raynard French, 31-year-old Travion McCraw, 41-year-old Antoine Newsome, and 48-year-old Kenyon Siler.

Eight people were shot, two of whom were killed in the July 24 shooting. LAPD investigators estimate that around 500 people were gathered at the park at the time of the shooting. At that time the park was playing host to a car show and softball game.

SUGGESTED: San Pedro shooting: 2 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Peck Park

LAPD officials said the shooting was not tied to the car show.

The two people killed were identified as Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton, and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress.

SUGGESTED: San Pedro community demands answers after deadly park shooting

The six survivors have all since recovered.



