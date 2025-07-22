Young landscaper killed after driver opens fire following crash in San Pedro

A young landscaper was killed after a driver fired multiple rounds following a car accident in San Pedro.

What we know:

Witnesses say a driver crashed into a landscaping trailer around 9 a.m. Sunday, July 20 along Gaffey Street. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle and yelled at the landscaping crew and then opened fire. 21-year-old Mardoqueo Gomez and others tried to run away, but he was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Citizen video showed the shooter running from the scene. LAPD said the suspect, believed to be a 52-year-old man, was arrested shortly after the incident.

"They heard the crash first and within a minute they heard the gunshots and at that point that's when they said let's get out of hear, let's take off," said Blanca Trevino, a friend of the victim who also said on GoFundMe that the crew was working on her property when the incident happened.

"He did not deserve what happened to him," Gomez' uncle told FOX 11.

His family is not only seeking justice, but also help from the community as they are rasing funds to have his body returned to Guatemala. A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral costs.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the car accident or why the suspect opened fire. The suspect has yet to be identified.