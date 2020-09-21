San Pedro community remembers the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg with candlelight vigil

At Liberty Hill in San Pedro people honored the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a candlelight vigil on Monday night.

Some wore t-shirts with the words: Notorious RBG. She was a brilliant lawyer, litigator and Supreme Court Justice.

A true role model for LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

RELATED: Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose this week

She says, “RBG for women was a hero. She changed the landscape of America for women. She was small but mighty. She joined the legal profession when she was not welcomed or wanted and for me, she just had that courage and determination.”

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the highest court in 1993.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

She served for 27 years and despite battling cancer three different times, she rarely missed a day of work.

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her 20th anniversary on the bench, is photographed in the West conference room at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday, August 30, 2013. (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Ginsburg is remembered as a fighter for gender equality, civil rights and social justice.

San Pedro resident Graham Robertson says, “I’m Australian, Canadian, American, I’m a US Citizen. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had a worldwide reputation. She represents good.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87.