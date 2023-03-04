San Pedro beach shooting leaves teen, 4 men wounded

Southern California authorities said that the search is on for two suspects after four men and a teen were wounded in a shooting that broke out during a small reggae concert at a beach in San Pedro over the weekend.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said reports of the shooting came in shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday and that the shooting happened at Royal Palms Beach Park.

A group of about a dozen people was gathered in the beach parking lot when two men in a silver sedan drove up. A short time later, one of the suspects got into an argument, pulled out a gun, and reportedly fired ten times.

Saturday’s incident is reportedly one of several violent encounters that have occurred at the beach recently, leaving city and county officials concerned.

"We're outraged and saddened by the shooting at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro that has left five people injured," Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "It's tragically ironic that today we hosted a gun buy-back event just a few miles away from this location. Gun violence is wreaking havoc on our community."

SUGGESTION: 6 stabbed in downtown LA, suspect arrested

One of the victims was driven to the hospital and paramedics transported the other four victims to area hospitals. One of the victims was in critical condition according to the LAPD. Officials did not provide any information about the victims' conditions or ages, but say the victims range in age from 15 to 51.

The beach was set to reopen Monday.

A detailed description of the suspects was not released and no other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.